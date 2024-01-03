By Dan Yount

The Cincinnati Herald

Cincinnati’s new, historic City County took the oath of office Tuesday, January 2, in the Music Hall Ballroom on Elm Street, as they begin their terms of office for the next two years. The new City Council is historic in that it is the first time in the history of the council that all members are Democrats, following a recent shift in Cincinnati voting patterns that favor Democrats. All eight endorsed Democrats on the former council were re-elected, with the lone Republican Liz Keating being edged out by newcomer Democrat Anna Albi last November.

The new nine-member City of Cincinnati City Council members are Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney (reappointed Vice Mayor), Seth Walsh, Meeka Owens, Mark Jeffreys, Victoria Parks, Jeff Cramerding, Anna Albi Reggie Harris, and Scotty Johnson.

Nearly every member mentioned the issue of gun violence in the city following their taking the oath of office.

Albi, a gun violence prevention advocate for Moms Demand Action in Cincinnati, said, “While overall violent crime in Cincinnati is down, we have seen a tragic increase in youth gun violence over the past year, and it truly breaks my heart to see that we are becoming a city of gun violence survivors,” Albi said. “While extremists in the statehouse are willing to take their marching orders from the gun lobby, here in Cincinnati, we have a city council and a mayor who are wholly dedicated to tackling the gun violence epidemic head on.”

The council members will serve with Mayor Aftab Pureval, who is half-way through his four-year term.

“The things we do and say in our chambers matter; they rise above partisanship and they have a tangible impact for so many of the folks that we represent,” Pureval said during the ceremony. “I know that this council will remember that and that they are ready to lead with dignity and respect for the offices that we all hold.”

Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney will serve as vice mayor and preside over Council when the mayor is absent. Victoria Parks will serve as president pro tem and preside over Council when both the mayor and vice mayor are absent.

Reggie Harris, Anna Albi, Meeka Owens, Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, and Jeff Cramerding. Photo by Walter L. White

Reggie Harris, Aftab Pureval, Meeka Owens, Jeff Cramerding, Anna Albi, and Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney. Photo by Walter L. White

Seth Walsh. Photo by Walter L. White

Victoria Parks. Photo by Walter L. White

Photo by Walter L. White

Eric Kearney. Photo by Walter L. White

Meeka Owens. Photo by Walter L. White

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney. Photo by Walter L. White

Scotty Johnson. Photo by Walter L. White

Jeff Cramerding. Photo by Walter L. White

Reggie Harris. Photo by Walter L. White

Mark Jeffreys. Photo by Walter L. White

Anna Albi. Photo by Walter L. White

Following the November 2023 election, the new City of Cincinnati City Council members were sworn in during a ceremony January 2, 2024, at Music Hall. They are, from left, Seth Walsh, Meeka Owens, Mark Jeffries, Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney (reappointed Vice Mayor), Mayor Aftab Pureval, Victoria Parks, Jeff Cramerding, Reggie Harris, Anna Albi and Scotty Johnson. Photo by Walter L. White/The Cincinnati Herald

Council members committee assignments remained the same for the former members, as follows:

Budget and Finance Committee: Chair: Reggie Harris, Vice Chair: Jeff Cramerding. Meets weekly on Mondays at 1 p.m.

Public Safety and Governance: Chair: Scotty Johnson. Vice Chair: Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney. Committee meets every other week on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., starting Jan. 9.

Healthy Neighborhoods: Chair: Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney. Vice Chair: Victoria Parks Committee: Meets every other week on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m., starting Jan. 9.

Climate, Environment and Infrastructure Committee: Chair: Meeka Owens, Vice Chair: Mark Jeffreys. Meets every other week on Tuesdays at 10 a.m., starting Jan. 16.

Equitable Growth and Housing Committee: Chair: Jeff Cramerding, Vice Chair: Reggie Harris. Meets every other week on Tuesdays at 1 p.m., starting Jan. 16.