By Tony DiMenna

tony.dimenna@hamilton-co.org

Treasurer Jill Schiller is announcing a one-time extension for the due date to pay first half property taxes. Physical copies of tax bills will be mailed out January 11, 2024 and will be due February 5, 2024.

The Hamilton County Treasurer’s Office offers multiple ways to make property tax payments.

1. In Person – Payments can be made by cash, check, money order, and credit or debit cards (fees apply) on the 4th floor of the Todd B. Portune Center for County Government at 138 East Court Street. Office hours are 8 AM to 4 PM. There will be extended hours only on February 5th from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

Checks and money orders can also be put in the drop box inside the main entrance to the Todd B. Portune Center for County Government. The drop box is only available during business hours.

2. By Mail – Checks or money orders can be mailed to Hamilton County Treasurer, 138 East Court Street, Room 402, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Mailed payments must be postmarked by February 5th.

3. Online – Payments can be made online through Point & Pay using checks, credit, or debit cards (fees apply) at https://www.paydici.com/hamilton-county-oh/search/new

4. By Phone – Taxpayers can pay via phone by check, credit, or debit card (fees apply) at 1-877-764-3524.