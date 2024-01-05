Contributed

Welcome to 2024 everyone!

2023 was certainly an interesting year for movies and tv shows.

The biggest event to happen to the world of entertainment were the dual strikes in Hollywood, which left the industry screeching to a halt for several months.

However, now that the strikes have been resolved we should see things getting back to normal in 2024.

MOVIES (IN THEATERS)

NIGHT SWIM (Now in Theaters)

About: A woman swimming in her pool at night is terrorized by an evil spirit.

MOVIES (STREAMING)

FOE (Streaming now on Prime Video)

About: Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger shows up at their door with a startling proposal.

GOOD GRIEF (Streaming now on Netflix)

About: When his husband unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face.

SOCIETY OF THE SNOW (Streaming now on Netflix)

About: The flight of a rugby team crashes on a glacier in the Andes. The few passengers who survive the crash find themselves in one of the world’s toughest environments to survive.

TV SERIES

THE BROTHERS SUN (Streaming now on Netflix)

About: Follows Charles Sun, a Taipei gangster who’s settled into his life as a ruthless killer, but must go to L.A. to protect his mother and younger brother after his father was shot by a mysterious assassin.

FOOL ME ONCE (Streaming now on Netflix)

About: Widowed mum Mya is disturbed by an image of her late husband captured on her toddler’s nanny cam.