Atlanta, GA. (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The King Center announced the honorees of the annual Beloved Community Awards ceremony. Co-hosted by Actors Dule’ Hill and Essence Atkins, the ceremony will be on Saturday, January 13, at the Hyatt Regency, Atlanta. One of the marquee events of The King Holiday Observance, the ceremony will feature performances by Chrisette Michele, Andra Day, Stevie Mackey and Sons of Maestro, followed by an AfterGlow concert with Ronald Isley featuring The Isley Brothers. The awards ceremony will also stream on Facebook, YouTube, and at thekingcenter.org on January 15, at 5:30 p.m. EST.

The Beloved Community Awards recognizes national and international individuals and organizations that exhibit excellence in leadership, exemplify the tireless pursuit of social justice, and demonstrate a steadfast commitment to creating the Beloved Community.

The 2024 Beloved Community Awards and Honorees:

Yolanda D. King Higher Ground honoree, Michael J. Fox, Actor and Advocate

Coretta Scott King Soul of the Nation honoree, Deloris Jordan (Mother of Michael Jordan), Advocate and Philanthropist

Beloved Community Social Justice honoree, Attorney Ben Crump

Christine King Farris “Legacy of Service in Education” honoree, Spelman College, accepted by Lovette Russell, Chair of the Spelman College Board of Trustees.

Beloved Community Humanitarian Award honoree, Scott Harrison, Founder and CEO of Charity Water

Salute to Greatness Corporate Social Impact honoree, Lowe’s, accepted by Marvin Ellison, Chairman and CEO

Beloved Community Environmental Justice Award honoree, Captain Planet Foundation, accepted by Leesa Carter-Jones, President & CEO

Beloved Community Technological Innovation honoree, Gitanjali Rao, Innovator, Author, STEM promoter

Beloved Community Youth Influencer honoree Sara Mora, Student, Storyteller, and Immigrant Rights Advocate

Beloved Community Civic Leadership honoree, Faith and Politics Institute, accepted by Rob Wilson-Black, President & CEO

Beloved Community Media Legacy of Service honoree, FOX 5 Atlanta, accepted by Bill Schneider, Vice President and General Manager

