By Mollie Lair

City of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH – With extreme winter weather conditions forecast for this weekend, including the Monday Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC) will operate rec centers as warming centers to help Cincinnatians escape the cold. Additionally, City Manager Sheryl Long would like to share safety information to keep all Cincinnatians safe and warm.

Cincinnati Recreation Commission: Warming centers

Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC) rec centers are safe, welcoming places to seek relief from the cold.

Eighteen rec centers will be open on Saturday, January 13, and the Over-the-Rhine Community Center (1715 Republic St) will be open from 10AM to 6PM on Sunday, January 14 and Monday, January 15.

Open Saturday, January 13:

Bond Hill; 9AM–2PM

Clifton; 9AM–2PM

College Hill; 9AM–2PM

Corryville; 9AM–2PM

Evanston; 10AM–3PM

Hirsch; 9AM–2PM

LeBlond; 10AM–3PM

Lincoln; 9AM–2PM

McKie; 9AM–2PM

Madisonville; 9AM–2PM

Millvale; 10AM–3PM

Mt. Washington; 9AM–2PM

Oakley; 9AM–1PM

Over-the-Rhine Community Center; 9AM–2PM

Pleasant Ridge; 9AM–2PM

Price Hill; 11AM–4PM

Westwood; 10AM–3PM

Winton Hills; 9AM–2PM

Open Sunday, January 14:

Over-the-Rhine Community Center; 10AM–6PM

Open Monday, January 15:

Over-the-Rhine Community Center; 10AM–6PM

CRC membership is not needed to enter a rec center and seek relief from the cold.

Stay safe around downed power lines

The Cincinnati Fire Department (CFD) would like to remind residents to maintain safety around power lines that may be downed during extreme weather. “If you see a downed power line, treat it like it is live and conducting electricity,” advises Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler. “Do not attempt to find out if it is live or not; assume it is.”

To report a downed power line, contact Duke Energy at (800) 288-8485. If a power line is on fire or visibly arcing electricity, call 911 immediately.

Know the signs of hypothermia

Signs and symptoms of hypothermia include confusion, slurred speech, trouble with coordination, slowed response time, sleepiness, and shivering. Frostbite, which may accompany hypothermia, is characterized by areas of the body becoming dusky, dark, waxy, or blanched after extended exposure to severe cold. Frostbitten areas may feel numb or prickly to the frostbitten person.

These conditions require quick medical evaluation and attention. If you, someone you know, or someone you encounter develops signs or symptoms of hypothermia or frostbite, call 911.