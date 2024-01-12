Story and photos provided

Cincinnati Kwanzaa Committee

Kwanzaa, which is an African American holiday observed from December 26 through January 1, is a time for family and community togetherness.

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African American culture, culminating in a communal feast called Karamu. It was created by activist Maulana Karenga, based on African harvest festival traditions from various parts of West and Southeast Africa.

Kwanzaa was first celebrated in 1966. Estimates of how many Americans celebrate Kwanzaa have varied in recent years, from as few as a half a million to as many as 12 million.

The City of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Citywide Kwanzaa Committee opened the first day of Kwanzaa Umoja with a beautiful display of the symbols of Kwanzaa at City Hall on December 26. From left are Paul Booth, director of the city’s Office of Human Relations, and Chuma Lumumba of the Kwanzaa Committee. Photo provided by Cincinnati Kwanzaa Committee

Families and communities gathered for the Karamu Feast on January 1. Photo provided by Cincinnati Kwanzaa Committee

Julia O’Neal provided face painting for the children at the Royalty Herbs and Relaxation boutique on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Photo provided by Cincinnati Kwanzaa Committee

The 4th Annual UJIMA Fruit and Vegetable Giveaway was at New Prospect Baptist Church in Roselawn, which opened its doors to the Cincinnati Kwanzaa Committee, which allowed committee members to give away fruits and vegetables to the community. Photo provided by Cincinnati Kwanzaa Committee

The UJAMAA West African Dance Party. The fourth principles of Kwanzaa. The celebration brought together local African drummers and dancers in the celebration of cooperative economics at the Lincoln Recreation Center on December 29. Photo provided by Cincinnati Kwanzaa Committee

Shown are a woman in the car holding a bag of fruit and individuals bagging up food to give away in the gym of New Prospect Baptist Church for the food distribution event. It was the Kwanzaa Committee’s way of saying thank you to the community for its many years of supporting the celebration of Kwanzaa. Photo provided by Cincinnati Kwanzaa Committee

Ken Lesley and Baba, Stan closed the annual Kwanzaa celebration by blowing out the seven candles of Kwanzaa in celebration of both of their birthdays. Photo provided by Cincinnati Kwanzaa Committee

Kujichagulia the second principle of Kwanzaa, was celebrated on December 27 to define names and speak for ourselves. This day was presented with an African Naming Ceremony, and engage in thoughtful reflections on the Nguzo Saba, the seven principles of Kwanzaa. The final day served as a poignant reminder of the importance of faith and creativity in shaping a vibrant and empowered future. Photo provided by Cincinnati Kwanzaa Committee

The Kuumba Celebration on Sunday, December 31, was dedicated to the local children of the community. Members of the Cincinnati Kwanzaa Committee and local youth participated in the ceremony. Photo provided by Cincinnati Kwanzaa Committee

The cast in the “Eagles That Thought They Were Chicken,” a historical reenactment, written by Michael Winn. This was definitely a Kwanzaa UMOJA treat, which was directed by Baba Kamau Means with participants from the Biokoto, Cultural Center Children’s African Dance Theater. Photo provided by Cincinnati Kwanzaa Committee

American Black separatist Maulana Karenga created Kwanzaa in 1966 during the aftermath of the Watts riots as a non-Christian, specifically African American, holiday. Karenga said his goal was to “give Black people an alternative to the existing holiday of Christmas and give Black people an opportunity to celebrate themselves and their history. According to Karenga, the name Kwanzaa derives from the Swahili phrase matunda ya kwanza, meaning “first fruits.” First fruits festivals exist in Southern Africa and are celebrated in December/January with the southern solstice.

Many African Americans who celebrate Kwanzaa do so in addition to observing Christmas.