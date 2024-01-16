Herald BeautyCON was back for its second year and we have officially outgrown yet another venue. With over 500 registrations, attendees enjoyed a morning full of inspiring beauty chats, vendors, headshots, VIP lush lounge, brand activations and more.

I want to personally thank everyone who attended the event, spoke and sponsored. I cannot do this event without the support of you all. I wanted to bring a beauty conference to Cincinnati that is not only accessible for everyone but leaves attendees inspired to take care of their mind, bodies and souls.

I want to thank our presenting sponsons: Palmers, Uncle Nearest, Black Women’s Health Movement, Biore, Clothes Mentor and Focus to Flourish Coaching.

Thank you, all my vendors. Thank you to product sampling sponsor: Womaness and Wakanti

Thank you to all my panelist.

Thank you to all my logo sponsors.

Thank you to my team and volunteers (you all rock!)

Thank you to The Cincinnati Herald Newspaper for believing in my dream of launching a Beauty Section.

Herald BeautyCON 2024 is going to be BIGGER and BETTER. See you next November.

XOXO,

Morgan

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided

Photo provided