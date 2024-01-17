By Mollie Lair

City of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH – The Cincinnati Police and Fire Departments are currently accepting applications for their Cadet programs. These programs are emblematic of City Manager Sheryl Long’s priority to engage and employ youth throughout Cincinnati. The Cadet programs are one part of the pipeline to a career with the City by providing critical training and mentorship to youth.

“When we talk about healthy neighborhoods, when we talk about reducing gun violence, when we talk about building generational wealth—all of that starts with our young people. I want to create more opportunities for our youth to engage with the City, and offering them internships, summer jobs, and full-time employment is a win-win-win,” said Long.

The Cincinnati Fire Department has implemented an innovative partnership with Cincinnati Public Schools to provide trained cadets at high school sports games to assist in administering first aid. Cadets are trained in CPR and First Aid through the American Heart Association and Stop the Bleed. This opportunity provides the chance to use these skills in real-life situations at athletic events.

“While educating youth about the functions of the fire department, our Cincinnati Fire Cadet Program simultaneously guides participants through leadership development, service, and life-skills training, in addition to exposing local teens to a career where they can grow as young professionals. These are those foundational steps that we as a department, and as a city, must take to properly invest in our youth,” said Fire Chief Frank McKinley.

Applications are open through March 1, 2024. Interested 14- to 18-year-olds are invited to apply here.

Separately, the Cincinnati Police Department’s Summer Police Cadet program is currently accepting applications for 16- to 18-year-olds through April 26, 2024. Click here to apply.

“The Cadet program provides our youth with an opportunity for hands-on career experience in law enforcement. This is one of several CPD programs that show investing in our youth works. I, as your police chief, have seen the results and I am dedicated to continuing these efforts in building up the next generation,” said Police Chief Teresa Theetge