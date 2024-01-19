Contributed
Here are some of the newest movies and tv shows to premiere this weekend.
MOVIES (IN THEATERS)
I.S.S.
About: Tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station as a conflict breaks out on Earth. Reeling, the U.S. and Russian astronauts receive orders from the ground: take control of the station by any means necessary.
TV SHOWS
DEATH AND OTHER DETAILS (Streaming now on Hulu)
About: Detective Rufus Cotesworth and his protégé, Imogene, dig for the truth on a Mediterranean ocean liner where everyone is hiding something.
TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY (Season 4 streaming now on Max)
About: The latest season is set in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska, and follows the investigation behind the disappearance of eight men from a research station.
THE WOMAN IN THE WALL (Streaming now on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)
About: Lorna Brady wakes one morning to find a corpse in her house with no idea who the dead woman is. She doubts herself, because she has long suffered from extreme bouts of sleepwalking.