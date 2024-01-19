Contributed

Here are some of the newest movies and tv shows to premiere this weekend.

MOVIES (IN THEATERS)

I.S.S.

About: Tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station as a conflict breaks out on Earth. Reeling, the U.S. and Russian astronauts receive orders from the ground: take control of the station by any means necessary.

TV SHOWS

DEATH AND OTHER DETAILS (Streaming now on Hulu)

About: Detective Rufus Cotesworth and his protégé, Imogene, dig for the truth on a Mediterranean ocean liner where everyone is hiding something.

TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY (Season 4 streaming now on Max)

About: The latest season is set in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska, and follows the investigation behind the disappearance of eight men from a research station.

THE WOMAN IN THE WALL (Streaming now on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

About: Lorna Brady wakes one morning to find a corpse in her house with no idea who the dead woman is. She doubts herself, because she has long suffered from extreme bouts of sleepwalking.