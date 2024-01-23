Contributed by The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change

Atlanta, GA, – The King Center sadly announces that Dexter Scott King, the youngest son and the third child of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King passed on January 22, after a valiant battle with prostate cancer. “He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu,” said his best friend of 21 years, his strongest supporter and wife of 11 years, Leah Weber King. “As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might,” she said.

His sister Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center stated, “Words cannot express the heart break I feel from losing another sibling. I’m praying for strength to get through this very difficult time.” His brother Martin Luther King, III added, ‘‘The sudden shock is devastating. We ask for your prayers at this time for the entire King family.”

Born in Atlanta on January 30, 1961, he was named after Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery Alabama, where his father served his first pastorate. The 62-year-old was the second-born son of Dr. & Mrs. King and was only seven years old when his father was assassinated in Memphis, Tenn., in 1968. Like his father, he grew up in Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where his grandfather served as Pastor. He was a graduate of Frederick Douglas High School, where he played football and participated in many other school organizations. He then he followed his father’s footsteps to Morehouse College in Atlanta Georgia.

He devoted his life to the continued perpetuation of his father’s legacy and the protection of the intellectual property his father left behind.

Known to be humble about his uncanny resemblance to his father, he portrayed him in the 2002 television movie The Rosa Parks Story. The actor had a love for the creative arts and initially relocated to California to pursue a career in acting. But family duty called and he answered, living out the rest of his life balancing both his love of the arts and his duties to the King family legacy.