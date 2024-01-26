Morgan Angelique Owens,

Chief Creative Beauty Consultant

If you follow me on social media (if you aren’t then please do 🙂 Then you know I am always on the GO. You can find me in another time zone quite frequently, and I always get asked about how I adjust when I come back home. Here are 5 ways to battle jet lag:

Adjust Your Sleep Schedule Before Traveling: Gradually shift your sleep schedule a few days before your trip to align with the time zone of your destination. This can help your body adapt more smoothly to the new time zone when you arrive.

Gradually shift your sleep schedule a few days before your trip to align with the time zone of your destination. This can help your body adapt more smoothly to the new time zone when you arrive. Stay Hydrated: Dehydration can exacerbate feelings of fatigue and jet lag. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your flight. Avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol, as they can contribute to dehydration.

Dehydration can exacerbate feelings of fatigue and jet lag. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your flight. Avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol, as they can contribute to dehydration. Get Sunlight Exposure: Natural sunlight is a powerful regulator of your body’s internal clock. Spend time outdoors in natural light, especially in the morning, upon arrival at your destination. This helps reset your circadian rhythm.

Natural sunlight is a powerful regulator of your body’s internal clock. Spend time outdoors in natural light, especially in the morning, upon arrival at your destination. This helps reset your circadian rhythm. Take Short Naps: If you arrive at your destination and it’s not yet time to sleep, take short naps to combat fatigue. Keep them under 20-30 minutes to avoid entering deep sleep, which can make you groggy.

If you arrive at your destination and it’s not yet time to sleep, take short naps to combat fatigue. Keep them under 20-30 minutes to avoid entering deep sleep, which can make you groggy. Adjust Quickly to Local Time: Upon arrival, try to adapt to the local time as soon as possible. Resist the urge to take a long nap if it’s not bedtime at your destination. Engage in activities, eat meals, and go to bed based on the local time to help your body adjust.

Remember that individual responses to jet lag can vary, and these tips may work differently for each person. You can also consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice.

Follow Morgan Angelique Owens on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.