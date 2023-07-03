By Morgan Angelique Owens,

Chief Creative Beauty Consultant

Name: Kiera “kee” Sanders

Title: Salon owner/makeup artist

Business: Glam Chixx Makeup & Beauty Bar

Social Media Handles: Ig: @kee_themua

Fb: Glam Chixx makeup

Website: Www.StyleSeat.com/beatbykee

What made you start your business?

I started my business at a really low point in my life and playing in makeup really helped me get my confidence back and made me feel good! I never thought I would be a makeup artist, but someone planted the seed and it just grew from there! I want every woman to feel their best selves with affordable high quality beauty services! I pride myself having a salon where you can come in and relax and let go of the everyday stressors or just because it makes you feel good!

How does it empower you as a Black Woman in the Beauty Field?

As a black woman in the beauty industry, I feel so empowered by the overwhelming support and love I receive from joy only clients but strangers I don’t even know! 10 years in the industry and so many have been a blessing not only to my career but in my life outside of the salon setting! So many times, I have clients tell me how I’ve helped them through my conversations and exceptional service and that really keeps me going!

Photo provided

What are 3 of your favorite beauty items you can’t live without?

3 Beauty must haves: brow products, eyelashes, and a good lippie (gloss or lipstick) these 3 things will enhance a whole look!

Anything else our beauty readers should know about you?

I just want the readers to know that you are so beautiful with or without makeup! Remember that and tell yourself every day!