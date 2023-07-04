By Paulette Moore

Urban League Guild

The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio Guild will celebrate over 55 years of service in the Greater Cincinnati community. The highlight will be our annual luncheon featuring a Men’s Fashion Show on Saturday, July 15, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Centre Park, in West Chester, Ohio. Tickets are on sale now for $75.

The theme is “Back to Together Again” reflecting the first time the event has been held since before the pandemic.

“Men’s Fashion Show” first introduced in 2019. The models will comprise local business leaders, professionals, clergy and government officials. State Representative Sedrick Denson, Curtis Hollis of the Minority Business Accelerator, and Pastor Donald Jones Jr. of the Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, will be on the runway.

In addition to the show, the memory of two local Guild legends will be honored. The Clarise White Award will be presented to Cynthia Booth, who is the CEO of Emerge Manufacturing and President/CEO and Owner of Cobco Enterprises for her positive impact on the community.

The Guild will also present the Juanita M. Adams Award to Les Birdies Golf Club Inc. Les Birdies was founded in 1976 to introduce African American women and girls to the game of golf. Since 1987, they have awarded scholarships to deserving African American females with interests in golf.

Photo provided

The Urban League Guild is a group of dedicated volunteers, with a mission to stimulate, develop and promote volunteer participation and leadership consistent with the goals and objectives of the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio. All proceeds will benefit the programs and social justice activities of the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, headquartered in the Avondale community.

Help the regions’ Urban League transform communities by supporting the organization in cultivating personal empowerment and economic self-sufficiency.