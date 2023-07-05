Story and photos by

Frank Bowen, Herald Intern

Local artists and community members touch-up the Black Lives Matter! mural in front City Hall on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Cincinnati. The mural was first painted in June 2020. Artists and community members alike have been gathering together to give the mural a fresh coat of paint ever since it was first introduced to the city.

Local artists and community members touch-up the Black Lives Matter! mural in front of City Hall on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen

