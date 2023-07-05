Dr. Anisa Shomo

Family Medicine Physician

Herald Beauty Contributor

I have struggled with acne since I was a teen. Over the years, I have tried many different products to help with acne breakouts and scars. June is Acne Awareness Month, so I want to share my favorite acne skin care tips and acne-friendly products. Tip #1: consult with your doctor. There are different types of acne; the treatment depends on the type. Most primary care physicians are trained in general acne treatments and if you need specialized care, they can refer you to a dermatologist. Studies show that many people do not ask their doctors for help with their acne, thus, the first tip is to ask for help! Tip #2: work to find general skin care products for daily face wash; daily sunscreen; daily moisturizer, nightly scar treatment; and breakout management. Tip #3: notice different changes in your life that influence your skin such as eating habits; water intake; hormonal fluctuations; physical activity; stress levels; and sleeping habits.

Focusing on Tip #2, here are 5 of my favorite acne-friendly skin care products for under $25

Daily Face Wash: CeraVe, Renewing SA Cleanser, 11.49 for 8 oz via Amazon.com

Daily Sunscreen: Thrive, Daily Defense Sunscreen Balm, 24.95 for 2 oz via Amazon.com

Daily Moisturizer: CeraVe, Hyaluronic Acid Serum, 17.92 for 1 oz via Amazon.com

Nightly Scar Treatment: CeraVe, Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating, 17.41 for 1.7 oz via Amazon.com

Breakout Management: Skin by Brownlee & Co, Blemish Chaser, 17.99 for 1 oz via Target.com

My approach to trying new products is to trial one new product at a time to determine if it is helpful vs harmful for your individual skin problems. The length of time for a product trial varies but I would suggest at least one week before adding additional products. Your doctor may be a great resource if you need additional advice about your individual acne needs. We are here to help!