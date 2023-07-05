Contributed

The highly anticipated annual Over-The-Rhine International Film Festival kicks off tomorrow, Thursday, July 6th, and runs through the 8th. The festival, known for celebrating diversity, inclusion, disability rights, and our shared humanity will feature three days of star-studded events, over 50 films, panel discussions with filmmakers, and special events. Screening venues include Cincinnati Music Hall, The Art Academy of Cincinnati, The Woodward Theater, and Contemporary Arts Center, among others during the three-day Festival.

KEY EVENTS:

Thursday, July 6

11:00AM-2:00PM – Open Casting Call for performers with disabilities – Ensemble Theater

6:00PM – Opening Night Gala and Film: “OKAY! The ASD Band Film” – Cincinnati Music Hall

Friday, July 7

8:30AM-9:30AM – Breakfast with TT Stern-Enzi (Artistic Director) at Art Academy of Cincinnati

6:00PM-8:30PM – “9to5: The Story of a Movement”, reception hosted by Women in Film Cincinnati with post-screening panel (Filmmaker Steven Bognar and Editor Jaime Meyers Schlenck)

Saturday, July 8

8:00PM – Wrap Party and Awards Presentation – Woodward Theater

To get tickets, please go to: https://otrfilmfest.org/tickets/