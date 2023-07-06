New this week at City Base Cinemas Cincinnati!

This week at City Base Cinemas Cincinnati we continue our “100 Days of Summer” promotion, premier JOY RIDE, INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR, and SOUND OF FREEDOM and continue to play INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY, RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN, NO HARD FEELINGS, ASTEROID CITY, ELEMENTAL, SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE, THE LITTLE MERMAID, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3, and more.

JOY RIDE From the producers of Neighbors and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians, JOY RIDE stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu. The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure.

INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise’s original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.

SOUND OF FREEDOM is an inspiring story based on true events that sheds light on the grim reality of child sex trafficking. It is the true story of a man who risks everything to bring a ray of light and hope to the most hidden corners of our world, seeking to save children chained in the dark. It is not just a movie, “Sound of Freedom” is a cinematic experience that will be part of a global movement, destined to end the trafficking of minors.

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic “Indiana Jones” franchise, which is directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”).

RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN Sometimes the hero you are meant to be lies just beneath the surface. This summer, DreamWorks Animation dives into the turbulent waters of high school with a hilarious, heartfelt action comedy about a shy teenage who discovers that she’s part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed.

NO HARD FEELINGS Maddie thinks she’s found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out before she loses it all.

ASTEROID CITY takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

ELEMENTAL The film journeys alongside an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

THE LITTLE MERMAID is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life – a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

100 DAYS OF SUMMER promotion will continue through September 4. It will feature special showings called “sunscreenings,” discounts, such as a chance to purchase a tumbler that will give customers free refills throughout the Summer, as well as a BINGO card game in which movie viewers will have the opportunity to be eligible for weekly and grand prizes.

