By Dominique Coleman

Nail Technician/Advanced Nail Technician/Certified Master Pedicurist/Salon Owner/Instructor

We will be all about educating you on the importance of healthy nail and feet care with some tips you can do un between pedicures and products you can use at home. I am so excited to be the expert in this topic so let’s get started.

Let's start off with recognizing when something is wrong with your feet. Our feet carry us through life so we can no longer neglect them. We want to make sure they get TLC like the rest of our body. You would be surprised at how many people neglect their feet and don't realize it until it's too late.

So let me give you some advice and at home care you can do to keep them feet looking good and healthy.

If you have any pain or discomfort, go see a physician.

If you think you are losing the sensation in you feet and legs, go see a physician.

After thoroughly cleaning your feet, make sure they are completely dry. Get in between the toes as well. You don’t want to get athletes foot or develop a fungus.

Make sure you have a great moisturizer to help keep the moisture in your feet and to keep them hydrated.

Wear cotton socks and change them daily

Wear the proper footwear. I know this might be hard but them cute heels and crocs are damaging to the feet.

Once you get in the habit of doing these simple things, you will start to see changes in your feet.

The color for the season is Blue. Blue is the color of truth, smart, calm, faith, natural, stable, and power. You can add a little glitter for an accent nail and a some razzle dazzle.