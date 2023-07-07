Contributed

Join Kentucky Kingdom, Louisville’s favorite daycation destination, for their first ever Summer Blast fireworks show! Beginning Friday, July 7, guests can soak up the sun during the day and end their weekend nights with a spectacle in the sky as we light up the night with state-of-the-art fireworks displays. The 15-minute extravaganza is paired with a spectacular choreographed music track and will end with a booming finale!

Guests can create major memories every Friday and Saturday night this summer July 7 through July 29. Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks will illuminate the night sky at 10 PM, ending the night with a showstopping 15-minute fireworks show 350 feet over Louisville! The jaw-dropping display will cast a vibrant glow that can be seen from anywhere in the park.

For an extra special experience, guests can purchase VIP tickets to gain access to reserved seating next to the Big Surf wave pool to stake a claim on the perfect view of Summer Blast! From 8 to 10:15 PM, guests can jam out to a DJ, bring home a souvenir from a balloon artist, and so much more ahead of the fireworks extravaganza that will illuminate Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay at 10 PM! A limited number of VIP tickets will be sold, so act fast to claim yours. VIP tickets begin at $10 for silver or gold passholders, $10 for diamond passholders with a bonus ticket for a friend, and $15 for day ticket holders. For more information, or to purchase your tickets today, visit us at kentuckykingdom.com.

“Kentucky Kingdom is thrilled to offer guests the ultimate Summer Blast experience for the first time ever! Each season we hunt for opportunities to introduce new and exciting ways to celebrate summer while providing big family fun at a big value. The all-new fireworks show is sure to dazzle the whole family,” said Carly Uglow, Kentucky Kingdom Director of Marketing. “We look forward to welcoming guests for our new extended hours to witness the spectacular fireworks shows throughout July at Louisville’s favorite daycation destination.”

To pack in even more summer fun, check out the WOW Water Circus at the Kentucky Kingdom Amphitheater. Guests can rock the summer away and jam out to artists like Conch Republic, Lunar Beach House, or Will Wright at the new Sound Waves Stage located in Hurricane Bay. Or, for guests that would rather dive into the mystery behind the magic, guests can find roaming magicians like Louisville’s David Gerrard, David Cottrell, or Jayden Gowen.

The 2023 season is in full swing, and the summer fun starts at $79.99 with a variety of season pass options for the entire family. Season passholders have access to even more perks including free parking, discounted drinks, and much more to help families and guests take advantage of the park! Kentucky Kingdom will also be offering Twilight Tickets after 4 PM on Summer Blast evenings for only $29.99! This newly added ticket option allows guests interested in an evening of memory making and fireworks to enjoy a whole night of parkwide fun!

For more information on entertainment schedule, hours, season passes, and more, we encourage everyone to visit kentuckykingdom.com.