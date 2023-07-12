Contributed

Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced today from the Hollywood Athletic Club, recognizing extraordinary programming, performances and a diverse range of exceptional storytelling across multiple platforms.

The live virtual ceremony was hosted by Emmy Award-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma.

This season, the Emmy Awards celebrates its 75th Anniversary and the nominations were streamed live from the place it all began in 1949, the famed Hollywood Athletic Club. That relatively modest Los Angeles-area ceremony which featured just five awards categories and $5 admission tickets has evolved into television’s biggest night, celebrating excellence throughout the industry and viewed by television fans around the world. In the age of “peak TV” with close to 600 original scripted series, the nominations recognize the importance of the performers, producers, writers, directors, craftspeople, and all those who worked on television programs in the past year.

There are more than 20,000 voting members of the Academy and this year’s nominations marked the highest voter participation in Emmy history.

Succession holds this year’s top spot with 27 Emmy nominations followed by The Last of Us (24), The White Lotus (23) and Ted Lasso (21).

“We are thrilled with the historic level of participation from our voting members this Emmy season,” said Scherma. “As we approach the remarkable milestone of the Emmy’s 75th anniversary, the Academy is more appreciative than ever of another year of extraordinary content. We are honored to recognize those who have elevated the world’s favorite global medium.”

There were 38 first-time performer nominees across all performer categories this season including Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six), James Marsden (Jury Duty), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Saturday Night Live, and Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Alan Ruck (Succession), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) and Steven Yeun (BEEF).

In addition to Pascal, performers with multiple nominations this year include Murray Bartlett (The Last Of Us and Welcome To Chippendales), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Family Guy), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary and Saturday Night Live), Bill Hader (performance, directing and writing for Barry), Sharon Horgan (performance and writing for Bad Sisters), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets and The Last of Us), Jason Sudeikis (performance and writing for Ted Lasso), and Ali Wong (BEEF and Tuca & Bertie).

The nominations rosters may be revised in cases where names or titles are incorrect or appeals for changes—including the addition or removal of names—are approved by the Television Academy’s Emmy Awards Committee. Producer eligibility is based primarily on title; producer nominees in certain program categories will be announced mid-August and may increase the number of multiple nominees. Final-round online voting begins August 17, 2023.

The complete list of Emmy nominations, as compiled by the independent accounting firm of Ernst & Young LLP, and other Academy news and updates are available here at Emmys.com.

The 75th Emmy Awards is currently scheduled to broadcast live on FOX on Monday, September 18, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE. The 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards are currently scheduled to take place at the Peacock Theater over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10. An edited presentation is currently planned to air on Saturday, September 16, at 8:00 PM EDT/PDT on FXX.