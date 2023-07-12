One of the largest outdoor educational events in the Midwest will attract thousands of children and their families as Great Parks hosts the free Kids Outdoor Adventure Expo at Winton Woods Harbor from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

The Kids Outdoor Adventure Expo is an annual tradition at Winton Woods Harbor, giving children and families a fun-filled day to take park in hands-on activities while enjoying the wide-open spaces and nature-based experiences that can only be found at Great Parks.

For example, guests can learn all about the eagles who live at Winton Lake, pet a shark, dig for dinosaurs and help create a large chalk-art mural. Activities are arranged into categories of Let’s Move, Let’s Explore and Let’s Splash, and also include:

Rafting on the lake

Fishing

Animal encounters with Parky’s Farm

Great Parks nature education

Yoga

Rock climbing wall

Chalk art

Drum circle

Putt-putt

Golf driving range

Entertainment including acrobats, magic, music and dancing

Pones dance class

Great Parks thanks presenting supporter Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation, and the sponsors who make this event possible, including Morgan’s Outdoor Adventures, Maxwell C. Weaver Foundation, Cincinnati Children’s, John & Carrie Hayden Family Foundation, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Cincinnati Metro and Interact for Health.

The Kids Outdoor Adventure Expo will take place rain or shine so guests should dress for the weather, including the possibility of getting wet on Winton Lake. All activities are first-come, first-served. More information about the event is available at greatparks.org.