By Shirley Norman

Public Relations Ministry

Union Baptist Church

The community is invited to celebrate the 192nd Anniversary of Union Baptist Church.

Union Baptist Church, “A Church On The Move For Christ Since 1831,” will observe an historic 192nd Church Anniversary on Sunday, July 16, at 10:45 a.m. The special ceremony will be led by the Reverend Dr. Orlando B. Yates, Senior Pastor; and Guest Pastor Christopher R. Graham Sr., Senior Pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church Woodlawn, will preach the anniversary message.

Union Baptist Church is the oldest African American Baptist Church in Cincinnati. According to church records, Union was organized on July 21, 1831, by 14 dedicated Christians, ten men and four women. As free Blacks, they had been attending the Enon Baptist Church, and eventually felt it necessary to leave Enon Baptist Church to establish a church of their own.

The first services were held in a house located on Third Street between Elm and Plum Streets. The church was known as the Colored Branch of the Enon Baptist Church, but the small flock became anxious to have a church building as a place of worship. The dream of this newly formed congregation became a reality. This new small brick building was built on the east side of Western Row, which is now Central Avenue, between Second and Third Streets. The members of this independent church in 1835 took as its’ name, the African Union Baptist Church. The word African was later dropped in order to include all nationalities.

In 1840, the members of the little brick church on Western Row moved to a new location on Baker Street and remained on Baker Street for 24 years.

In 1845, by an act of the Ohio General Assembly, the church was incorporated under the name Union Baptist Church of Cincinnati, Ohio. In 1864, as the church continued to grow and prosper spiritually, numerically and financially, the members purchased the United Brethren Church on the southwest corner of Richmond and Mound Streets.

Provided

In this same year, seeing the need for burial space for people of color, the church purchased 16 acres of land for a cemetery in Price Hill on Cleves Warsaw Pike. This cemetery still remains as a final resting place for many Cincinnatians today. Union also operated the United American Cemetery on Duck Creek Road. United American is the oldest Black cemetery in Cincinnati. Much Cincinnati history can be learned by looking at the names and other census data on the tombstones in both cemeteries.

In 1895, a new church building was erected on the Richmond and Mound Streets site. In 1924, a church annex was built and dedicated. In 1950, a new three-story social service center was built. The Social Center provided much need space for additional church and community activities.

In 1960, however, the church learned that it was in the path of a massive urban renewal project. This was a great shock to congregation, which had a rich history of service to mankind in the downtown area for more than 100 years. Once again, Union was forced to relocate and moved to the present site on Seventh Street. This sacred place of worship was dedicated to “To the Glory of God,” on June 15, 1971. Another milestone was accomplished in December 15, 1985, when the church mortgage was burned. Union is the only church displaced by urban renewal that bought property and rebuilt in the downtown core area. With the completion of the Page Tower High Rise Apartment Building, Union became the developer of an entire city block.

Seventeen men, chosen of God, have served as pastoral leaders of Union. The present church and Page Towers were completed under the leadership of the sixteenth pastor, the Reverend Wilbur Allen Page, who served at Union for 66 years.

The present pastor of Union, the Reverend Dr. Orlando B. Yates accepted God’s calling to be pastor and spiritual leader on February 7, 1988. During his tenure, Pastor Yates has given spiritual enlightenment and inspiration to the congregation and to the Cincinnati community.

A more in-depth history and authentic records of Union Baptist Church can be found at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati.

Additional information about historic Union Baptist Church can also be found on Union’s website, www.union-baptist.net, which is both informative and interactive for those who are seeking the will of God in their lives. The website offers upcoming events; evangelistic missions inclusive for men, women and children; discipleship opportunities and exploratory devotional links for personal spiritual growth; and community connections.

Union Baptist Church is located at 405 W. 7th Street, Cincinnati, 45203.

The Church Anniversary Worship Celebration will also be streamed on Union’s Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/UnionCincinnati) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/@unionbaptistofcincinnatiso68/streams).