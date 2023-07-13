By Gregory Stallworth

At what point do we as Black fathers, uncles, grandfathers and mentors in America wake up to the fact that we have a severe problem when it comes to gun violence? It’s a problem that exists in most Black communities that must be resolved. Gun violence is destroying the lives of individuals, families as well as communities. There is no police department, social service agency or court system that can completely resolve our systemic problem.

Here is why. Illegal and stolen guns are being brought into our Black communities to create gun violence that is taking lives at a staggering rate. Those in our communities who are receiving these guns that are being transported have no interest in being selective in who they are selling these illegal guns to. In many cases they are getting in the hands of juveniles and young adults who use them as a base of power and control.

As we have witnessed in this country, offenders of gun violence are arrested are as young as 14 years old. What this does is destroy families and increases the numbers of shootings in retaliation by a family member or friend of the victim who is either shot or murdered.

In past years, when there was a critical problem in the Black community you could count on Black organizations, such as community councils, block clubs, organizations against violence and, most importantly, individuals and families in the neighborhoods to take a stand to decrease such negative problems as we are seeing today.

What I am proposing is Black fathers, especially those who have been absent in their children’s lives, especially our Black males to get involved. Especially those who know that their child is at risk in the community or on the streets.

I wrote in a theatrical production titled “A Black Father’s Plea.” It speaks of a Black father, who has been absent in the life of his teenage son who is now on the streets selling drugs. Finding out that his best friend was murdered, he, in an act of retaliation, purchases a stolen gun with plans to commit a murder. When the dad finds out his son’s plans, he immediately goes to the streets to locate him and makes one of the most powerful pleas to stop his son in committing a murder.

The story goes through some of the most dramatic conversations between the father and the son. One which will bring to light the severe anger that has built up in the son because of his father’s absence. My message to Black America, especially fathers, uncles, grandfathers and male mentors is that we must aggressively reach out to our Black males before they become a victim or an offender to gun violence that’s destroying our Black communities.

Editor’s Note: The views expressed in commentary piece do not necessarily the express the opinions of The Cincinnati Herald