Name: Krissy P

Title: Professional Makeup Artist

Business Name: Let’s get pretty cosmetics

Social Media Handles: facebook- letsgetpretty cosmetic instagram- letsgetpretty_cosmetics

Website: https://www.letsgetprettycosmetics.com/

What made you start your business?

Growing up I always knew I had a passion for makeup. As a child I would watch my mother do her makeup in the mirror. She used blushes and lipsticks so many beautiful products I would just stare in Admiration! Every chance I got I played in her makeup. I would dress up and play in the mirror for hours. I knew I loved the feeling of making myself feel beautiful and making others feel beautiful. My cosmetic line is a reflection of myself and my idea of What Glamour is. When you look good you feel good most importantly, I always wanted a cruelty free beauty line product that are not only beautiful to apply but safer for our skin as well as our environment.

How does it empower you as a Black Woman in the Beauty Field?

Being a black woman in the beauty field empowers me because I am not only able uplift women and men with my cosmetic products and services, but I am able to connect with them on a deeper level. When customers ask for my advice for makeup to purchase from my cosmetic line, I am able to recommend products that not only enhance the beauty they already have but I am also able to show them techniques to use it becomes a learning experience and with me being a black woman who’s loved makeup since a child it makes me really happy that they trust my knowledge. Also, when clients book me for makeup services, I am able to connect with them through conversation and we typically build lasting friendships,

What are 3 of your favorite beauty items you can’t live without?

3 of my favorite beauty items that I can’t live without would be a good matte nude lipstick, a pair of wispy eyelashes, and most importantly a neutral eye shadow palette to create an everyday look as well as a sultrier eye look.

Anything else our beauty readers should know about you?

I have been doing makeup since 2013, I attended Paul Mitchell the school of Cincinnati and graduated with makeup honors and received my cosmetology license through the Ohio state board of cosmetology. I then trained with Ulta beauty and took my skills to the next level with M.A.C Cosmetics where I was product specialist and also was certified in eye lash applications as well as 30 min makeovers. One of my biggest accomplishments to date was being featured at the contemporary arts center for the “New Moon” collection designed by Asha Ama. I have also been featured on Fox 19 twice to discuss the story behind my cosmetic line, I foresee my brand being a household name and available worldwide in store.