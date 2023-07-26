By Sarah Wickham

COLUMBUS—The Ohio Department of Development recently partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation to connect minority-owned and diverse business owners with resources and opportunities aimed at helping them succeed.

The Inaugural Ohio MBE/Diverse Business Opportunity Expo (MBE Expo), hosted by ODOT, and supported by Development’s Minority Business Development Division (MBDD), featured 100 booths for state agencies, local governments, and private sector companies to highlight opportunities for MBE and diverse businesses. The event took place June 21 at the Ohio Expo Center’s Kasich Hall in Columbus.

“More than 1,400 businesses are now certified through the Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) program,” said Development Director Lydia Mihalik. “This program opens doors of opportunity for businesses by assisting them in obtaining state government contracts for goods and services.”

MBDD Assistant Chief Quincy Howard, Deputy Chief of Certifications and Compliance Stacy Cornett, and Rosita Torres with the Columbus Minority Business Assistance Center. Provided

MBDD Chief Monica Womack provided the opening welcome with ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks, they then presented a commendation from Governor Mike DeWine to the 20 cabinet-level agencies, including Development, and the 20 boards and commissions who met or exceeded the state’s 15% set-aside goal on goods and services with certified MBEs.

The MBE Expo featured workshop presentations on various topics of interest and importance to minority and diverse businesses, including an MBDD presentation on certification assistance and available loan programs. There were networking opportunities throughout the event, and a panel of entrepreneurs featured during the mid-day session.

Small, minority, and disadvantaged businesses seeking information about loans and other capital assistance programs can visit Minority.Ohio.Gov.

