By Theresa Harper Kolodzik

Social Action Chair

Quinn Chapel AME Church

Reverent Dr. Jermaine Covington, Pastor, Quinn Chapel AME Church in Forest Park, Ohio, strongly advocates voting NO on Issue 1, on August 8. As such, the church is hosting a Get Out The Vote (GOTV) Block Party to inform, educate and transport voters to the polls during early voting hours.

We invite our community to participate in this nonpartisan GOTV Block Party on Sunday, July 30, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Quinn Chapel AME church, 10998 Southland Road, Forest Park, 45240.

A representative from The League of Women Voters and Dr. Rodney Coates, Critical Race Theory Professor from Miami University, will both speak on Issue 1.

Come and learn more about the impact of Issue 1 while also enjoying music, food and light refreshments. It’s a party with a purpose.