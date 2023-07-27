Photos by Michael Mitchell

The Cincinnati Herald

The 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival brought musical acts and their fans to the city for three days of concerts.

Photo by Michael Mitchell

Avery Sunshine. Photo by Michael Mitchell

Gerald Albright brings his saxophone skills to the festival. Photo by Michael Mitchell

Longtime favorite Midnight Star was a lead group, bringing their hit songs to the Music Festival stage. Photo by Michael Mitchell

Many festival goers were groovin’ to the sounds of Midnight Star. Photo by Michael Mitchell

Cincinnati Music Festival goers dance to the music of Midnight Star during one of the two nights of music at PayCor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati. Photo by Michael Mitchell/The Cincinnati Herald

Jill Scott moved many fans with her setlist. Photo by Michael Mitchell

Al Green, a Music Festival hit. Photo by Michael Mitchell

Jill Scott belts out a song for her fans. Photo by Michael Mitchell

Norman Brown performed during one night of the concerts. Photo by Michael Mitchell

P Funk Connection brings their music and fashion to the Music Festival Stage. Photo by Michael Mitchell

P Funk Connection guitar player performs at the festival. Photo by Michael Mitchell

Snoop Dogg was a lead artist at the Music Festival on Saturday night. Photo by Michael Mitchell

Snoop Dogg presents one of the dancers in his group. Photo by Michael Mitchell