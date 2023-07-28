Alicia Reece (center) with Lincoln Ware and his family. Photo by Michael Mitchell

Photos by Michael Mitchell

The grand opening of the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame memorialized Black legends of the music industry.

  • The Deele and Alicia Reece. Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Annie T. Walker, sister of Phillipe Wynne. Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Sharon Longmire and Alicia Reece. Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Jawn Murray and Penny Ford. Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Bootsy Collins, Patty Collins, Kent Butts, Dr. Deanna Brown and Otis Williams. Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Midnight Star. Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Kayo Robinson, bassist for The Deele. Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Robert and Michelle Shropshire, grandchildren of Louise Shropshire. Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Shirley Murdock. Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Darnell Bristol of The Deele. Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Alicia Reece at podium. Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Dr. Deanna Brown, daughter of James Brown. Photo by Michael Mitchell
