By Dan Yount

The Cincinnati Herald

Alumni of the St. Agnes Elementary School in Bond Hill, which closed in 1993, learned at a luncheon for the old school’s students about renovations that will soon begin at the former school in converting it to a boys school to be known Xavier Jesuit Academy, set to open in August 2024.

The reunion July 15 at the former St. Agnes School on the site of the now Church of the Resurrection, 1619 California Avenue, also provided alumni an opportunity to reunite and see the hallways, classrooms and cafeteria of their childhood, as well as a celebration of the school’s future during a Mass following the tour. Renderings of the planned $9 million Xavier Jesuit Academy were shared by President Rev. Nathan Wendt, S.J., and Principal Kyle Chandler, who discussed plans and timing for the new school, which will open next year with a focus on educating young males in grades 3 – 8. Other grades would be added at later dates.

The Rev. Nathan Wendt, President of Xavier Jesuit School, and Kyle Chandler, Principal. Provided

“The building’s renovation will result in the only faith-based and fully scholarship-funded elementary school in Bond Hill,” said Rev. Wendt. “Our purpose is to give young men the chance to become great men by guiding the trajectory of their education. Our mission is to prepare young males and “Men for Others mentoring)” through disciplined academic preparation for life, in the Jesuit tradition, while enriching their families and he community.”

The new school is based on the Nativity Model Jesuit School, which is a development of schools that provided a quality, faith-based education students from low-income families, he said. The school will provide programs that involve care of the whole person, including intellectual, emotional, physical, social and spiritual disciplines, he explained.

Rendering shows new atrium for planned Xavier Jesuit Academy.

Planning for the school began in 2021, with The Church of The Resurrection on board, he said.

The beginning of the recruitment process for grades 3, 4 and 5 begins in September. Applications will be accepted in October/November. Admissions decisions will be made in January 2024. A new student/parent welcome is in April 2024. A week-long student retreat and orientation is in July, followed by the beginning of classes in August.

A classroom from the former St. Agnes Elementary School that will be renovated for the Xavier Jesuit Academy. This is what Brother Hugh Memorial Hall would look like in new school.

Funding is through the Jesuits and independent donors.

“This event was a celebration of our lives,” said Reunion Coordinator Nor-Rita Conner Winters. “At the same time, we will embrace the future plans to resurrect the school, thereby providing an excellent educational opportunity for a new generation of young people.”

Rita and Royce Winters at a reunion luncheon for alumni of St. Agnes Elementary. Photo provided