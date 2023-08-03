By Conrad Clowers

Herald Sports Writer

Cincinnati is currently in 1st place. It’s not after 2 weeks of the season, and it’s not day 1 of MLB. The Reds are in first place going into the 5th month of the season. It has been a very emotional experience for a team that, let’s face it, has come out of nowhere. One of the unquestioned emotional leaders of the team is Will Benson.

Back in February the Reds may have made the acquisition of the off season. The Reds got Benson from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for two minor league players. What Benson has done thus far in his Reds career is not a surprise. Benson was highly sought after by the Guardians. He was a 1st round selection and 14th overall in the 2016 MLB draft. It took the youngster a while before he would get his shot in the majors. It would not be until August 10 of 2022, nearly a year ago, that he would get his first shot in the majors. Benson is an Atlanta native. Coming out of high school the prep star had his choices of career paths. He could have gone on to play for and attend Duke University. Fate had another path for the talented youngster.

Benson was challenged right away in a Reds uniform. He was demoted to the minor league Louisville Bats after a poor start. When he got his second chance in the big leagues the Atlanta native did not disappoint. His first home run came on June 7. The home run was not just any homer. It was a walk-off shot against the famed Los Angeles Dodgers. Benson has since been on fire in a Reds uniform. He currently has hit 7 home runs with 19 RBI’s, while hitting a respectable .274 in 157 at bats.

Blacks in baseball has become increasingly more and more rare as the decades have gone by. Most young Blacks have their sights set on football or basketball. Benson has the talent to keep him in MLB for a long time. At only 25 years of age, he solidifies what the Reds are. A young team with a bright future that is not afraid to take on any veteran older team. “I’m just working on improving with each game,” said Benson.

Cincinnati has played 107 games thus far. The southpaw Benson now has stability at the head managing spot. Manager David Bell was signed to a new 3-year deal after showing what he can do as a manager when he has players like Benson on his team. As for the former Cleveland Indian, the Reds look to continue to feed off the emotion of Benson who seems to come thru game in and game out.There’s no telling how far this solid Reds team can go when #30 is in the lineup.