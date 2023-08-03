Contributed by

The Urban League

of Greater Southwestern Ohio

In a Special Election on August 8, Ohio voters will be presented with a critical decision regarding the proposed amendment to the Constitution of the State of Ohio, commonly referred to as Issue 1. This amendment seeks to drastically change the rules pertaining to citizen-led initiatives to amend the State Constitution.

The proposed amendment would make the following changes:

• Raises the percentage of the votes required to approve any proposed amendment to the Constitution of the State of Ohio from 50% plus one vote (a simple majority) to at least 60 % of eligible voters voting. This change, overturning a century-old precedence, threatens to silence the collective voices of the citizens of Ohio and hinders their ability to shape the future of our state.

• Raises the requirements for initiative petitions proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio from gathering signatures in 44 counties to all 88 counties. This undue burden places significant obstacles in the path of citizen-led initiatives, which serve as a crucial avenue for direct civic engagement.

• Eliminates the 10-day grace period to correct faulty signatures filed with the Secretary of State in initiative petitions proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio. This grace period has been an essential safety net to rectify inadvertent errors in the petitioning process.

Important to the work of the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio (ULGSO) is protecting and advancing voting rights through policy advocacy as well as voter registration, education and activation.

With a 75-year legacy of tirelessly championing equitable election policies and amplifying the voices of citizens, we are committed to ensuring that every eligible Ohioan has the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

ULGSO agrees with the Cincinnati Bar Association that “Issue 1 is an unnecessary barrier to citizen participation. Citizen-led initiatives, while infrequent, are a vital part of Ohio’s democracy and allow direct involvement of its citizens in the constitutional process.”

Please read the full and thoughtful analysis released by the Cincinnati Bar Association, which recommends a NO vote on Issue 1. Consider joining the free webcast today at noon or view it on the Cincinnati Bar Association Facebook page as your schedule permits.

ULGSO urges all eligible Ohio voters to Vote NO in the Special Election on August 8 through absentee mail, early voting, or in-person at your polling place. View this voting guide for dates, details and deadlines.