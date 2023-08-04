Provided by the Family

Mr. Ernest Leon Robinson was born in Hopewell, Virginia, on July 12, 1926; the youngest son of Mr. Benjamin and Mrs. Irene Robinson. His parents passed away when he was two years old. Some of his siblings remained in Virginia to be raised by relatives. Ernest and remaining siblings moved to Youngstown, Ohio, where they were raised by their mother’s brother Mr. James Spencer.

Ernest, more popularly referred to by his middle name, “Leon,” was educated in the Youngstown Public Schools. Following a stint in the United States Army during World War II, he returned to Youngstown where he enrolled and graduated from Youngstown College with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

He was employed at The Robert Taft Sanitary Engineering Center, which later became a part of The Environmental Protection Agency.

Mr. Robinson married Daphne Marie Williams on Easter Sunday, March 29, 1959. They parented three sons; Leon Spencer, Todd Claiborne and Kent Williams Robinson.

At Youngstown College, he minored in vocal studies. Music became a large part of his life’s activity and ministry. He sang in church and community choirs, including The May Festival Choir.

He was a community volunteer, serving the Boy Scouts and knothole baseball. He also served as a Sunday School Superintendent at St. James AME Church in Covington, Kentucky. He volunteered with the Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Cincinnati, Ohio.

In the larger community, Mr. Robinson was a volunteer and co-organizer of the Coalition of Neighborhoods and its affiliate; The National Neighborhood Association. He was also a long-standing volunteer with Cincinnati Pro Seniors and The Council on Aging.

He was recognized as one of one hundred (100) outstanding Cincinnatians when the city celebrated its sesquicentennial. Ernest was recognized as a Cincinnati Urban League Lion during the 1990’s.

Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by his siblings; Elease, Benjamin, Floyd, James, Johnny, Arlene (Mozelle) and Mary.

He is survived by his wife, Daphne; sons, Leon Spencer, Todd Claiborne and Kent Williams; daughters-in-laws, Tricetta Robinson, Faith Daniels-Robinson and Myrtle Bailey.; grandchildren, Nathanael S. Robinson, Brandon Hatchett Robinson, Mary-Alice Robinson, Matthew Khiry Robinson and Trinity Gabrielle Robinson. In addition, Ernest is survived by his sisters-in-laws, Martha L. and Frances O. Williams; nephew, William Watson and nieces, Joyce Hightower and Lorene Wilkerson. He will also be missed by his additional family, William Hargraves and family, Jene Hargraves and Langford Hargraves; a host of friends and members of Delta Gamma Lambda; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated for which he served many years as Secretary and Chaplain.

Services have been held, with Renfro Funeral Services officiating.