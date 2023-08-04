Provided by the Family

Wendell Porter Robinson Jr. was born on July 15, 1957, to the union of Wendell Porter Robinson, Sr., and Mary Richardson Robinson, in Greenville, Kentucky. He was raised with solid measures of love and discipline, and with a focus on and celebration of education. His father was a college professor, and his mother was a special education teacher. His parents also raised him to embrace the strong bonds and importance of family, and his priority as an adult was having his own family.



Mr. Robinson’s lifelong passion for social justice, Civil Rights, and intellectual and economic empowerment drove him personally and professionally. He approached life and its challenges with a focus on solutions rather than problems. He continually forged friendships with colleagues; provided advocacy for those in need; and developed winning strategies for the businesses and organizations he supported.



A Louisville native, Mr. Robinson was a life-long Cardinals basketball fan, and later became a fan of daughter Kellan’s alma mater, the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. He enjoyed jazz and musical artists such as Earth, Wind & Fire, and Sade. His favorite songs were “When Sunday Comes” by Daryl Coley and “One Thing” by Amerie, of course total opposites.



Wendell had an affable personality, but he was no pushover. He shared his opinions respectfully, but firmly. And if he really liked you, he would share his unique brand of humor with a twinkling eye and chuckle. Wendell made his friends and loved ones feel relaxed enough to be themselves in his company. As one friend said, “He was just a cool dude.” If he disagreed with you, he’d let you know – albeit diplomatically – and could change even the most stubborn person’s mind.



The focus of Mr. Robinson’s life for the last 33 years was his wife, Angela. Their loving partnership started when they met Labor Day weekend at his family reunion at Lake Malone in September 1989. They married on June 9, 1990, and created a dynamic of great admiration and loving respect. He was a devoted and caring father and husband. His influence is evidenced in his children Nialani, Kellan, and Newman, who reflect their parents’ commitment to excellence, both in intellect and in faith. Loving, hanging out and supporting his family were his primary missions. He loved going to his family reunions; playing backgammon with his son and cousins; cooking and baking for his family; and reading history and sci-fi books.

Wendell and Angela were raised Christian and to love Jesus Christ. The family have been members of Allen Temple AME for approximately 13.5 years. Faith is a cornerstone of their union and within their family.



Wendell graduated from Seneca High School in Louisville, where he was a National Achievement Scholarship semi-finalist (Class of ‘75). He studied journalism at the University of Louisville, and he received a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership from the Union Institute & University in 2012.



Professionally, Mr. Robinson was a longtime “creative guru.” He worked for the Cincinnati Enquirer as a Senior Creative Artist, and served as Creative Director for the Cincinnati Herald. As a “creative guru,” He was a recipient of several awards for his creativity. He also maintained a successful freelance career as a Creative Director and Designer, and started his own business, designwerks, in 2008. A couple of years ago, he and his son launched their own clothing brand, Undefined. The two worked closely together to create, market and launch the line.



Mr. Robinson was preceded in death on January 30, 2003 by his beloved father, Wendell Porter Robinson Sr., whom he regularly quoted. In turn, Wendell’s friends regularly quoted him. “Don’t freak out!” he would say in times of stress.



Mr. Robinson leaves a loving family to cherish his memory: His devoted wife of 33 years, Angela Louise Robinson of Cincinnati; daughters Nialani Renay Robinson and Kellan Elayne Robinson; son Wendell Newman Robinson (Cincinnati); mother Mary R. Robinson (with whom he shares a birthday); sister Pattie Eva Crawford (Kevin) (Louisville); Aunt Patricia Robinson (Paducah); Uncle & Aunt, Edward “G” and Jean Robinson (Columbus), Father & Mother In-Love, Karl and Willa Weaver; Brother In-Love, Karl “Gerald” Weaver (Indianapolis);, a fur-grand-dog, Koko Snaq and a host of very close cousins and countless extended family, friends and acquaintances.