By Claudia M. Abercrumbie

The Abercrumbie Group

The 2023 Young Entrepreneurs of Color Pitch Competition was a smashing success! Please join me in congratulating the 32 amazing interns who participated.

Each student earned $595 to complete a one-week internship where they worked in teams to create scalable business ideas to solve real business problems submitted by some of our corporate partners.

The winning team earned an additional $100 per person for creating a business idea to help Fidelity Investments drive adoption of a digital-first customer experience for financial services that does not rely on paper, printing and postage.

The 2023 Young Entrepreneurs of Color. Photo by Shellee Fisher Photography

Our amazing instructors, Brenda Homan of Miami University and Mike Halloran of Xavier University. Photo by Shellee Fisher Photography

The winning team, from left, Adriana Enriquez, Enyonam Nevis, Benedicta Gyan, Dwight Willis and LeShawn Huckleby. Photo by Shellee Fisher Photography

Our Major Partner – Fidelity Investments. Photo by Shellee Fisher Photography

Our colleagues, family, and friends who came to support. Photo by Shellee Fisher Photography

The winning team in action. Photo by Shellee Fisher Photography

Our esteemed judges, from left, Chuma Ekwueme, Sanserrae Frazier, Elaine Hipps and Tim Machenheimer. Photo by Shellee Fisher Photography

Congratulations to the winning team – Adriana Enriquez, Benedicta Gyan, LeShawn Huckleby, Enyonam Nevis – and Dwight Willis as well as the other six teams who all did an outstanding job.

Our sincerest thanks to all of our corporate partners, including our major partner, Fidelity Investments; our contributing partners, FEG Investment Advisors, First Financial Bank, Serving Older Adults Through Changing Times, Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, the Christ Hospital Health Network and The Ohio National Foundation; our incredible instructors, Mike Halloran of Xavier University and Brenda Homan of Miami University; our esteemed judges, Chuma Ekwueme, Sanserrae Frazier, Elaine Hipps and Tim Machenheimer; Candice Matthews Brackeen for allowing us to attend her fabulous Black Tech Week; and all the mentors, subject matter experts and hosts who helped to make this experience possible.