By Marnita Woolfork

The Cincinnati Diamondbacks, headed by Michael Woolfork II, has won back-to-back Knothole World Series.

The competition was hard, but he took the boys he worked with all season and won. From four to five of the boys have played together since they were 7. Now, 10 years old, they were joined by new players each year to fill the squad.

The boys come from around Cincinnati, and practice is held at the Sherman Avenue field two days a week.

Michael started coaching with the Cincinnati Diamonds in his early ’20s, and he started the Diamondbacks when he was 27.

Congratulations, squad.