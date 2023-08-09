By: Molly Schramm

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — An Indiana high school student was taken into custody Wednesday after bringing a firearm to school, the Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation (LCSC) said.

Administration said faculty was notified by students that another student may have brought a gun to school. School resource officers responded Wednesday afternoon and searched the student’s belongings.

They found an unloaded gun in that student’s possession with zero ammunition, LCSC said.

“Fortunately, no students or staff were in any immediate danger as a the student never left the office,” LCSC said.

LCSC said the student was detained by school resource officers before they were picked up by the Lawrenceburg Police Department.

The student has not been identified, and it’s unclear if the police are filing any charges against them.

LCSC said that student safety continues to be a priority for the district, which just began classes on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

“As a reminder, it takes everyone on our campus and around our community to keep our schools safe,” LCSC said. “We encourage students, staff and families to be vigilant in reporting safety concerns.”