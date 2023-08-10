Contributed

“I did it y’all!!! I’M AN ALL AMERICAN!! Finishing 8th in the Nation and in the records book of the Junior Olympics.I’m crying and screaming at the same time.”

This is the Instagram message that Marian “Sissy” Davis sent home after competing in the Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa, last week and being named All American in the 2023 AAU Track and Field Junior Olympian for 1500 race walk.

Photo by Steven Payne Photography show Marian “Sissy” Davis competing in several events and holding her medal at the 2023 AAU Track and Field Junior Olympics.

While there she also competed in Pentathlon, hurdles and high jump.

Davis, who will be a seventh-grade student at Crossroads Middle School in Fairfield, Ohio, was also invited to the Team USA Girls basketball Gold Camp, which she attended on Wednesday, August 8.

Davis is the daughter of Juan & Gina Davis of Fairfield.

“We are extremely proud of Marian ‘Sissy’ Davis, a Crossroads student who was recently named All-American in the 2023 AAU Track and Field Junior Olympics! Congratulations, ‘Sissy,’” was the reply on the #FairfieldPride post.

Photo by Steven Payne Photography show Marian “Sissy” Davis competing in several events and holding her medal at the 2023 AAU Track and Field Junior Olympics.

The AAU was founded in 1888 to establish standards and uniformity in amateur sports. During its early years, the AAU served as a leader in international sport representing the U.S. in the international sports federations. The AAU worked closely with the Olympic movement to prepare athletes for the Olympic Games. After the Amateur Sports Act of 1978, the AAU has focused its efforts into providing sports programs for all participants of all ages beginning at the grass roots level. The philosophy of “Sports for All, Forever,” is shared by more than 720,000 participants and over 150,000 volunteers.