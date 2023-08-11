Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023

BFR Job Fair

(presented by Superior Career Fair)

Location: Duke Energy Convention Center

525 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

BFR Speaks

(presented by First Financial Bank)

Keynote Speaker: Pastor Jamal Bryant

Location: Corinthian Baptist Church

1920 Tennessee Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45237

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18, 2023

BFR Heritage Breakfast

(presented by Fifth Third Bank)

Keynote Speaker: Joe Mallory

Location: Fountain Square

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

BFR College Tour

(sponsored by Western & Southern Financial Group)

Location: Tour will depart from Fountain Square at 9:30 a.m.

and tour the following schools: University of Cincinnati, Xavier University,

Cincinnati State, Good Samaritan College of Nursing & Life Sciences

BFR Historic Tour of Black Cincinnati

(presented by METRO)

The tour will leave immediately following the Heritage Breakfast from Fountain Square with transportation provided by METRO. The tour is free & open to the public.

BFR Lounge Honoring Lincoln Ware

Location: First Financial Bank Community Innovation Center

1 East Fourth Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023

Black Family Reunion Parade

(presented by Nissan)

Avondale Town Center

Grand Marshal: Ozie Davis III

9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m.

BFR @ Sawyer Point + Urban Concert Series

(presented by Kroger)

Ft. Kelly Price (mainstage opens @ 6pm)

Sawyer Point Park

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

*Fireworks at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023

BFR @ Sawyer Point + Gospel Concert Series

(presented by Kroger)

Ft. Donald Lawrence & Company (mainstage opens @ 6pm)

Sawyer Point Park

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.