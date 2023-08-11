Kelly Price is a mother, a daughter, a sister, a friend, a grandmother (affectionately called GiGi) an author, motivational speaker, actress, producer, preacher, teacher, Psalmist, and flat out SANGER! The nine-time Grammy nominated singer and songwriter is the second of three daughters, born and raised in Queens, New York, in the church.

1998 saw the release of her double-platinum debut, Soul of a Woman, which featured the record-breaking single, “Friend of Mine.” The song made history as the first to garner the #1 spot on the singles chart without an accompanying video clip, a rare feat during the era when music videos were the driving force of popular culture.

Along her journey, she’s collaborated with the likes of Mariah Carey, George Michael, Elton John, The Isley Brothers, The Clark Sisters, Brian McKnight and Sean “Diddy” Combs as well as Faith Evans, Yolanda Adams, Whitney Houston, Donnie McClurkin, Eric Clapton, Shirley Murdock, Shirley Ceasar, Fantasia, Jay-Z, Kanye West, DJ Khaled, Bonnie Raitt, the late James Brown and the list goes on and on. In addition to her musical creative impact, Kelly Price’s philanthropic efforts have played an integral role in her life. After deadly Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in 2017 Kelly quickly gathered friends for a benefit concert in Atlanta that would support 2 families directly that suffered total loss as a result of the storms. With less than 10 days of planning Kelly produced an event that placed 21 acts from around the country on one stage and raised 30k to help the families receive immediate relief.

Kelly will be performing at the Black Family Reunion on the Urban Stage sponsored by Kroger, on Saturday, Aug. 19. The stage opens at 5:00 p.m. with local talent. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.myblackfamilyreunion.org.