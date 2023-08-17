By Krissy Vinson

Down Syndrome Association

of Greater Cincinnati

WHEN: Saturday, September 9 (walk start 10 a.m.)

WHERE: Sawyer Point, Cincinnati

WHAT: The Buddy Walk is the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati’s largest fundraising and awareness event of the year. Together, participants celebrate the extraordinary lives of people with Down syndrome and raise much needed funds to provide programs, support, resources, outreach, and advocacy to the community. The walk route is filled with entertainment, inspiration, and fun at every turn. Over 13,000 people are expected to celebrate this year’s Buddy Walk at Sawyer Point!

“We are beyond blessed to have the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati for on-going support, connections, programs, and resources for our family!” – parent of a child with Down syndrome.

In addition to the annual walk, the community can celebrate the spirit of the Buddy Walk year-round at the organization’s “Together for Down Syndrome” mural located at 209 East 12th Street.

The mission of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati is to empower individuals, educate families, enhance communities and together, celebrate the extraordinary lives of people with Down syndrome.

Visit www.dsagc.com for more information and www.BuddyWalkCincy.org