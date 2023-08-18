By Morgan Angelique Owens,
Chief Creative Beauty Consultant
Photos from the Sparkle & Beauty Tour Kickoff in Cincinnati, Ohio, Thanks to the presenting sponsors, Palmer’s and Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey.
SIGN-UP: Don’t miss out on news that matters to you! Sign up for The Herald newsletter to get news, features, and more delivered directly to your inbox each week.
“Connecting with you when and where you need us.”
The Cincinnati Herald – Black & African American community news
The Herald is Cincinnati and Southwest Ohio's leading source for Black news, offering health, entertainment, politics, sports, community and breaking news