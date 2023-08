By Herald Staff

Coco Gauff, 19, beat Karolina Muchova on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

This is an improvement for the rising tennis star after she lost in the first round of this year’s Wimbledon.

This is Gauff’s first title at a WTA 1000 event, and today’s win at the Western & Southern Open makes her the youngest woman to ever win the title.

Gauff is now ranked number 6 in the world for women’s tennis.