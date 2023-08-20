Contributed

We are delighted to announce our upcoming Second Annual 5k Run/Walk to benefit the CHW Certification Program, here at HCAN.

This year’s run will be held on October 7th from 9:00 am to noon at Eden Park, starting at Mirror Lake, and will feature a scenic route with amenities and entertainment for the whole family. Registration is $25. To sign up please “Register Here”.

We look forward to seeing you there! And thank you for reducing health disparities by supporting the careers of future CHWs!