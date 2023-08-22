By David Perle

PETA

Cincinnati — After learning that the Budweiser Clydesdales, whose tailbones have been cruelly amputated, were to make an appearance last week at American Legion Post 484 Bar, PETA sent a letter this morning to the post’s commander Don Robinson Jr., urging him not to host the disfigured animals.

Many European countries, including Belgium, where Anheuser-Busch is headquartered, have banned this practice, as have 10 U.S. states. If Budweiser is concerned that tail hair might become entangled in a wagon’s hitch equipment, simple braiding and wrapping of the tails would prevent this possibility.

As PETA recently revealed in a damning video exposé, Budweiser has been severing the horses’ tailbones—either with a scalpel or with a tight band that stops the blood supply to the tail, causing it to die and fall off—just so the Clydesdales will look a certain way when hitched to a beer wagon. Tailbone amputation for cosmetic reasons is condemned by the American Veterinary Medical Association and the American Association of Equine Practitioners and is illegal in 10 states and a number of countries.

“Horses need their tails, and cutting them off causes immense suffering, affects their balance, and removes their first line of defense against biting and disease-spreading insects,” says PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo. “Budweiser disfigures horses to sell beer, and PETA is urging everyone in Ohio to tell the King of Tears to stay away.”

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to use for entertainment”—opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview.

Editor’s Note: The views expressed in this commentary piece do not necessarily the express the opinions of The Cincinnati Herald.