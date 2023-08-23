Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen

Photos by Herald Staff

The 2023 Black Family Reunion Celebration took over Cincinnati with a weekend full of events from Thursday, August 17 through Sunday, August 20. Events included a job fair, speaker series, parade, music, and much more.

Black Family Reunion Heritage Breakfast

  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Dan Yount
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Dan Yount
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Dan Yount
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Dan Yount
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Dan Yount
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Dan Yount
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Dan Yount
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Dan Yount
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Dan Yount
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Dan Yount
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Dan Yount
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Dan Yount
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Dan Yount
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Walter L. White

Black Family Reunion Parade

  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell
  • Photo by Michael Mitchell

BFR at Sawyer Point + Urban Concert Series

  • BFR at Sawyer Point. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR at Sawyer Point. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR at Sawyer Point. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR at Sawyer Point. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR at Sawyer Point. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR at Sawyer Point. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR at Sawyer Point. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR at Sawyer Point. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR at Sawyer Point. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR at Sawyer Point. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR at Sawyer Point. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR at Sawyer Point. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR at Sawyer Point. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR at Sawyer Point. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR at Sawyer Point. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR at Sawyer Point. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR at Sawyer Point. Photo by Walter L. White
  • BFR at Sawyer Point. Photo by Walter L. White

BFR Speaker Series

  • Speaker Series. Photo by Walter L. White
  • Speaker Series. Photo by Walter L. White
  • Speaker Series. Photo by Walter L. White
  • Speaker Series. Photo by Walter L. White
  • Speaker Series. Photo by Walter L. White
  • Speaker Series. Photo by Walter L. White
  • Speaker Series. Photo by Walter L. White
  • Speaker Series. Photo by Walter L. White
  • Speaker Series. Photo by Walter L. White
  • Speaker Series. Photo by Walter L. White

