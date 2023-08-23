Photos by Herald Staff
The 2023 Black Family Reunion Celebration took over Cincinnati with a weekend full of events from Thursday, August 17 through Sunday, August 20. Events included a job fair, speaker series, parade, music, and much more.
Black Family Reunion Heritage Breakfast
BFR Heritage Breakfast. Photo by Dan Yount
Black Family Reunion Parade
Residents celebrate in the neighborhood of Avondale for the parade for the 35th annual Black Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen
BFR at Sawyer Point + Urban Concert Series
BFR at Sawyer Point. Photo by Walter L. White
BFR Speaker Series
Speaker Series. Photo by Walter L. White
