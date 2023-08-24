Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic. Photos by Michael Mitchell

Story and photos 

by Michael Mitchell

The Cincinnati Herald

Cori Dionne “CoCo” Gauff, 19, became the youngest women champion at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, in the tournament’s Women’s final this past weekend. CoCo, ranked 7th in the world, beat Karolina Muchova from (Czechia) 6-3, 6-4, becoming the only teen to win the final in the Open Era dating back 1969. Coco is from Delray Beach, Fla.

In the men finals Novak Djokovic from (Serbia), ranked #2, beat the world’s #1 ranked Carlos Alcaraz from Spain 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) to win his third Cincinnati title (2018, 2020).  

