Story and photos

by Michael Mitchell

The Cincinnati Herald

Cori Dionne “CoCo” Gauff, 19, became the youngest women champion at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, in the tournament’s Women’s final this past weekend. CoCo, ranked 7th in the world, beat Karolina Muchova from (Czechia) 6-3, 6-4, becoming the only teen to win the final in the Open Era dating back 1969. Coco is from Delray Beach, Fla.

In the men finals Novak Djokovic from (Serbia), ranked #2, beat the world’s #1 ranked Carlos Alcaraz from Spain 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) to win his third Cincinnati title (2018, 2020).