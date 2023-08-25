By Joe Rudemiller

Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation

Officially launched in early June, The Main Street Pop-Up Program has now identified its first tenants. Four local entrepreneurs have signed leases for previously vacant storefronts on Main Street between Central Parkway and Liberty Street, all of which have plans to open for business in the next several weeks.

Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) is operating the program, which resulted from the work of the public-private Main Street Task Force, on behalf of the City of Cincinnati. The Pop-Up Program was created in an effort to activate Main Street, and complements the recent physical improvements to, and expansion of, Ziegler Park. The program offers tenants the opportunity for short-term leases and potential financial incentives and gives entrepreneurs a chance to test their concept before committing to a longer-term lease.

The first four businesses to sign leases as part of the program include:

Hello Beautiful, 1415 Main Street

Selfie Cincy, 1316 Main Street

i75 Sumitt Club, 1319 Main Street

Thee Make-Up Room, 1249 Main Street

Shavonna Cole, owner of women’s apparel store Hello Beautiful, has signed a lease for the space at 1415 Main Street. Originally operated out of the trunk of her car, Cole opened in her first brick-and-mortar space on the Westside at the end of 2020. However, she always felt OTR would better suit her business, due to higher foot traffic in the city. Ultimately, she closed the original location to bring the store to OTR. From track sets and basics to evening wear and accessories, Hello Beautiful carries the latest trends in women’s fashion and takes pride in keeping prices affordable. Cole recently celebrated the Grand Opening of her new storefront, showcasing all new inventory.

Just steps from Ziegler Park, Amari Samya has signed a signed a lease to bring Selfie Cincy, a selfie museum with multiple unique photo ops, to 1316 Main Street. With nine different selfie installations, Selfie Cincy caters to local small establishments and entrepreneurs looking to showcase their businesses in a unique and fun way. While most installations will change on a bi-monthly basis, the current selection includes themes like a Barbie room with a Selfie Cincy twist, an outer space-themed room by Haute Air Balloon 513, and a Fruit Loop room via a partnership with Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar, among others. Future installations will include some of Cincinnati’s most recognizable sports teams, grocery stores, local corporations and more. For a limited time, patrons can book a general admission, one-hour session for just $20 and rent a variety of add-ons, including ring lights, Polaroid cameras and insta-click cameras, for an additional fee. The space is handicap accessible and also offers a dressing room for changing into various looks to capture the best selfie. Professional photographers are welcome for an additional fee. Samya is planning to hold a grand opening on August 25 from 5 – 10 p.m. ArtsWave passholders will receive a BOGO discount. Interested individuals can purchase tickets on site.

Amari Samya displays one of her sets at Selfie Cincy, 1316 Main Street. Photo provided

Later this month, locals will be able to buy, sell and trade (BST) shoes and clothes at i75 Sumitt Club – a business focused on the restoration of gently-used wearables. Owned by Ray Terrell and Christian Cunningham, the store looks for a variety of brands at a range of price points, from popular local brands and Nike to Alexander McQueen. Aside from the BST aspect of their business, Terrell and Cunningham offer free monthly classes that teach neighborhood children how to restore their shoes, in an effort to prevent bullying. Located at 1319 Main Street, the store’s proximity to Ziegler Park makes it the perfect location for youth in the community. Follow along on Instagram for an official grand opening announcement.

If you’ve ever needed a last-minute make-up appointment, Thee Make-Up Room has the perfect solution. Owner Rachel Wynn, who recently signed a lease for the space at 1249 Main Street, is bringing a ‘walk-ins welcome’ make-up salon to the neighborhood. During both walk-in and appointment-only hours, patrons will have varying levels of service to choose from, including a luxury make-up option that utilizes high-end brands like Gucci, Chanel and Tom Ford. Additionally, the salon will offer make-up memberships, which allow clients a set number of visits per month. Wynn has not yet set an opening date, but those interested are encouraged to follow along at www.theemakeuproom.com for details as they become available.

Rachel Wynn is opening Thee Make-Up Room, 1249 Main Street. Provided

“The Main Street Pop-Up Program and the businesses participating in it have so much potential,” said Lindzie Gunnels, Commercial Leasing Manager with 3CDC. “These are just the program’s first four tenants – and we believe the positive change they are going to have on the community will quickly become evident. These businesses are excited to be joining the neighborhood, they’re committed to success, and they want to help those around them be successful, too. This program is only getting started, and we can’t wait to share more lease signings in the coming months.”

The leases for this initial round of tenants range in length from three months to one year. In total, the Main Street Pop-up Program has received over 100 applications from interested entrepreneurs. In its role of program administrator, 3CDC continues to review submitted applications and is working with interested entrepreneurs to find the right space. The vacant storefronts are owned by a variety of developers and individuals, including 3CDC, Urban Sites, and private owners. Additional program details, including the application and a map of vacant spaces, can be found at www.DowntownCincinnati.com/pop-up-program. There is no deadline for submitting an application, but 3CDC will review them as soon as they are received, with the goal of filling all spaces as quickly as possible.