Morgan Angelique Owens,

Chief Creative Beauty Consultant

Traveling does not have to mean ditching your body and skin care routine, even if that means living in another country. For the month of July, I decided to dip my toes into the digital nomad realm and decided to take my talents to Toronto. I knew I would need to take products I know I could rely on, especially during the summer months to keep skin protected, hydrated and soft. Here are the products I took; they were even travel size!

Skin Therapy

Ladies, are you trying to soften up stretch marks, scars or help soften dry skin? Then I have the perfect product for you. Palmers Skin Therapy has been my new best friend in helping with all the above. Over time our bodies change in texture, so we need something that adds extra moisture and anti-aging ingredients to help combat that.

Palmers Skin Therapy is perfect to use daily, it’s really helped me soften up scars and stretch marks that I thought would never fade away. Pro Tip: use the oil after your night time shower routine directly on stubborn spots. Palmer’s skin therapy oil is packed with cocoa butter, vitamin E and other nourishing oils to help achieve more hydrated, firmer and healthier skin. You can pick up Palmer’s Skin Therapy Oil at Walmart, Target and Walgreens.

Photo provided

Skin Therapy Oil Face

Moisturizing Face Oil: Skin Therapy Oil for Face delivers skin restorative oils for multi-purpose, anti-aging skin benefits with ten Pure Oils to help moisturize and smooth fine lines and wrinkles

Special Formula: Made with Cocoa Butter to moisturize, Retinol to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, Vitamin C to brighten skin and dark spots, and Cetesomate Complex for essential vitamins and nutrients

Photo provided

Heals and Softens

Deep Hydrating Lotion: This 24-hour cocoa butter daily moisturizing Body Lotion features a light cocoa scent and provides deep hydration for all skin types, from normal to dry to eczema prone skin

Special Formula: This lotion is made with Cocoa Butter to naturally moisturize and Vitamin E to help improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks and skin imperfections, giving a more even and toned appearance

Photo provided

Swivel Stick

You won’t catch me slipping without my Palmers Softens & Smooths swivel stick while I’m out and about in the city. You never know who you’ll run into, so you won’t see me without moisturized lips, especially in this colder weather.

Palmers swivel stick is a Boss Babe’s best friend. It’s small enough to carry in my purse but big enough moisture to last 48 hours. I can even use on my face and body when needed. Show how you swivel and pick up one at Target or Walmart