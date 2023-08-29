Contributed by

On August 22, Cincinnati Public Radio (CPR) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the highly anticipated Cincinnati Public Radio Headquarters in Evanston at 2117 Dana Avenue. The new HQ will serve as the new home for Cincinnati Public Radio’s renowned media outlets, including WVXU 91.7, WGUC 90.9, and WMUB 88.5.

The 35,000-square-foot, $32 million, project will feature two on-air studios, two interview studios, one performance studio, 11,000 square feet of office space and a public gathering area. The design features of the building will result in a welcoming and eco-friendly space for the CPR team, listeners, and the local community.

The project is a collaboration between Skanska, Cincinnati Public Radio, Emersion DESIGN, Schaefer Inc. and Neyer Properties. The new CPR HQ will serve as a beacon of innovation, housing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable construction methods, with a particular focus on the utilization of mass timber. Once completed, Cincinnati Public Radio’s new headquarters will be the first two-story mass timber building in the Midwest and the first of its kind in Cincinnati.

Speakers included Richard Eiswerth, President, GM & CEO of CPR, and Murray Sinclaire Jr., CPR Board Chair.