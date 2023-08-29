By Michelle Curley

Communications Director

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s premiere party with a purpose is one month away, and tickets are almost gone! Zoofari 2023: Moonlit Mountains is the place to see and be seen on September 22.

“This year’s theme celebrates the new habitats, Sea Otter Coast and Bear Ridge, that will open in 2024,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “It’s all about North America and appreciating the wildlife that’s close to home.”

Partygoers always get creative to fit the event theme. When in doubt, animal prints are always a good choice. Comfortable shoes are highly recommended, as this event winds throughout the Zoo.

Guests enjoy the 2022 Zoofari. Photo provided by Cincinnati Zoo

Guests will enjoy dinner-by-the-bite samples from local restaurants, creative cocktails, and entertainment while wandering through themed sections of the Zoo under the stars! Before dark, drink in the beauty of the award-winning gardens that line the paths.

Zoofari attracts over 2,500 guests and is the largest fundraising event at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. This event raises much-needed support for the care of almost 400 animal and 3,000 plant species, groundbreaking conservation efforts, and educational outreach programs. A wildly sensational night out, Zoofari 2023: Moonlit Mountains is guaranteed to be the most fun you’ve ever had at a fundraiser.

The party of the year starts at 7 p.m. and goes on until midnight. A 6 p.m. early entry option is also available. Visit: store.cincinnatizoo.org for tickets. Thank you to presenting sponsors Western & Southern Financial Group and Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc.